A FALLEN LIGHT POLE BLOCKED PART OF PIERCE STREET EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE LIGHT POLE APPARENTLY SNAPPED OFF AT IT’S BASE AND BLOCKED A LANE OF TRAFFIC IN THE 700 BLOCK OF PIERCE SHORTLY AFTER 1PM.

IT APPEARED THE BASE HAD RUSTED AWAY AND THE WIND MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE POLE BREAKING AWAY.

NOBODY WAS INJURED AND CITY CREWS QUICKLY REMOVED THE POLE FROM THE STREET.