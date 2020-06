GARDEN CAFE “YE OLDE TAVERN” CLOSES ITS DOORS

A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY RESTAURANT CLOSED ITS DOORS SUNDAY AFTERNOON, PERHAPS FOR THE FINAL TIME.

THE GARDEN CAFE AT THE CORNER OF 14TH AND JACKSON CLOSED AT 2PM.

KSCJ STAFF WERE TOLD THE RESTAURANT HAD DECLINING REVENUE BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND WASN’T DOING ENOUGH BUSINESS TO CONTINUE.

THE RESTAURANT WAS KNOWN IN THE 60’S AS “YE OLDE TAVERN” AND WAS FAMOUS FOR ITS LOOSEMEAT SANDWICHES BY THE SAME NAME.

IT CHANGED NAMES AND OWNERS SEVERAL TIMES OVER THE YEARS BUT THE TRADEMARK LOOSEMEAT REMAINED ON ITS MENU, SERVING THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS INCLUDING MANY STUDENTS FROM THE NEARBY OLD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE