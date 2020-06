SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM PERRY CREEK ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE SAY THE BODY OF 27-YEAR-OLD MARK JOHN OF SIOUX CITY WASA RECOVERED FROM WHERE THE CREEK FLOWS INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER AT CHRIS LARSEN PARK.

NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED IN JOHN’S DEATH.

HIS BODY IS BEING SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER FOR AN AUTOPSY TO DETERMINE THE EXACT CAUSE OF DEATH.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE