A 46-year-old woman has died in a swimming accident Saturday afternoon in Brown’s Lake.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was riding on a boat with others on the lake and decided to go swimming.

Witnesses say she was unable to make it back and those on the boat pulled her from the water.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene and the woman was transported to MercyOne Hospital by helicopter.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel.