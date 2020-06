SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT FIRE CAUSE RULED ACCIDENTAL

SOUTH SIOUX CITY FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE THAT DESTROYED MOST OF A THREE STORY BUILDING AT THE ARBORS APARTMENTS THURSDAY HAS BEEN RULED ACCIDENTAL.

A SPECIFIC CAUSE HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE.

HEAVY SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AROUND 2:40AM AT 1008 ARBOR DRIVE.

THE THIRD FLOOR EVENTUALLY COLLAPSED DURING THE FIRE.

TWENTY FOUR APARTMENTS WERE DAMAGED AND ALL OCCUPANTS WERE ACCOUNTED FOR.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO RESIDENTS OR FIREFIGHTERS.

THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING AROUND 50 PEOPLE DISPLACED BY THE FIRE.

FIRE DEPARTMENTS FROM SIOUX CITY, DAKOTA CITY AND HOMER ASSISTED IN FIGHTING THE BLAZE.

Photo by KMEG