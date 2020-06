SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE AREA SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE FRIDAY EVENING.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 5614 HAYWORTH AVENUE SHORTLY BEFORE 7PM AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT BY A FAMILY MEMBER.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MAN WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS FOR QUESTIONING.

56-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA GRAU WAS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

SHE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.