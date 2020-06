SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL CEO’S DISCUSS COVID-19 RESPONSE

THE C-E-O’S OF SIOUX CITY’S TWO MAJOR HOSPITALS SPOKE WITH MEDIA FRIDAY ON HOW THEY HAVE MANAGED THROUGH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

BETH HUGHES, PRESIDENT OF MERCY ONE, THANKED THE COMMUNITY FOR ITS SUPPORT AND DONATIONS OF MASKS AND OTHER PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.

HUGHES SAYS MERCY ONE ALONG WITH UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HAVE TREATED PATIENTS WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS FROM ALL OVER SIOUXLAND:

OC……..DEPENDING ON VOLUME. :20

LYNN WOLD HEADS UNITY POINT AND SAYS THEY ARE SEEING A DECLINE IN NEW CORONAVIRUS RELATED HOSPITAL PATIENTS:

OC………..CURRENTLY LOCATED. :19

BOTH HUGHES AND WOLD SAY THE HOSPITALS HAVE SUFFICIENT SUPPLIES OF MASKS AND P-P-E AT THIS TIME, BUT ARE ALWAYS HAPPY TO ACCEPT DONATIONS.