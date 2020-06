METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 5TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 27 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY OUT OF 293 NEW TESTS.

NO NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTED, LEAVING THE COUNTY’S TOTAL AT 37.

TWELVE NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY, BRINGING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL CASES TO 1708 WITH 923 LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THERE WERE NO NEW DEATHS, KEEPING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL AT 27.

THERE WERE NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY, LEAVING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL AT 93 WITH 73 CASES RECOVERED.

THERE ARE 73 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS, ONE MORE THAN YESTERDAY.