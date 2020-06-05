Iowa Football Roster Update

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Graduate transfer defensive lineman Jack Heflin has signed a national letter of intent to join the University of Iowa football program. Heflin joins the program with one year of eligibility after previously playing at Northern Illinois.

Heflin (6-foot-4, 319-pounds) earned honorable mention All-America from Pro Football Focus in 2019, after ranking second in the MAC and tied for 16th nationally with three forced fumbles. He earned all-conference honors from multiple outlets, was selected by the NIU coaching staff as the Defensive Player of the Year and was a permanent team captain.

As a junior Heflin led the Huskies in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.0). He recorded a season-high six tackles to earn MAC West Defensive Player of the Week honors at Toledo, with 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Heflin earned third-team all-MAC honors as a sophomore in 2018, ranking third on the team in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. Heflin started every game as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

As a prep he earned all-state recognition from the IHSFCA as a senior at Erie-Prophetstown High School. He earned All-Western Illinois honors as an offensive and defensive lineman in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior. His career totals include 249 tackles and eight forced fumbles.

Heflin joins offensive lineman Coy Cronk as a graduate transfer. Cronk, a native of Lafayette, Indiana, joined the Hawkeyes during the spring semester after previously playing at Indiana. He was a team captain in 2019 and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Cronk suffered season-ending injury against Connecticut and missed the remainder of season after starting the first four games at left tackle.

Cronk (6-5, 315) started at left tackle in all 11 games in which he played in 2018. He was named Indiana’s offensive player of the week versus Virginia.

Cronk started all 12 games at left tackle in 2017. He was named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American and was named to ESPN.com and BTN.com Big Ten All-Freshman teams. As a freshman Cronk started all 13 games at left tackle, an Indiana true freshman record for an offensive lineman.

Cronk was named a Top 50 senior by the Indiana Football Coaches Association in his final prep season. He earned all-state honors on offense as a junior and senior after earning all-state as a linebacker as a sophomore. He was a three-year all-conference selection, leading his team to a 15-0 record and state championship as a senior.

Additional changes to the Iowa roster include the departures of running back Samson Evans and defensive back D.J. Johnson. Both Evans and Johnson were redshirt freshman in 2019.