COMMUNITY HEALING AS PROTESTORS MARCH WITH POLICE AT COOK PARK RALLY

OVER 250 PEOPLE ATTENDED A “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” RALLY AT SIOUX CITY’S COOK PARK FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

JAY RHODES, MULTI-CULTURAL NAVIGATOR OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, HELPED ORGANIZE THE EVENT TO PROMOTE HEALING IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD IN MINNEAPOLIS WHILE A POLICE OFFICER OF THAT CITY HELD HIS KNEE IN FLOYD’S NECK FOR SEVERAL MINUTES:

OC……..DID THEIR PART. :18

FOLLOWING AN OPENING RECITAL OF THE LORD’S PRAYER LED BY PASTOR JAMES MOSELEY, CLIFF COLEMAN OF UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY CALLED ATTENTION TO THE DIVERSITY SHOWN IN THE CROWD THAT HAD GATHERED:

OC……..TO LOOK LIKE. :14

COLEMAN FIRED UP THE CROWD BY SAYING IN JOINING TOGETHER, CHANGE WOULD COME AND THAT EVERYONE IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY MATTERED:

OC…………COMMUNITY MATTERS. :30

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER TOLD THE CROWD THAT HE AND HIS OFFICERS WORK FOR THEM, THAT THEY WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD BRIDGES OF COOPERATION WITH THE COMMUNITY.

AFTER THE SPEAKERS FINISHED, THOSE ATTENDING THE RALLY MARCHED TOGETHER WITH POLICE AND SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL FROM THE PARK DOWNTOWN TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS.