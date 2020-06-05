CATHOLIC DIOCESE CHURCHES TO RESUME PRIVATE PRAYER

Bishop Walker Nickless has authorized the opening of certain churches for private prayer in the Sioux City Catholic Diocese starting June 15th.

Restrictions will be in effect including allowing private prayer for a period not to exceed two hours, twice a week, limited to not more than 10 people at a time.

Social distancing and masks are required for those in private prayer.

Proper sanitizing of the pews and church fixtures will occur during and after the periods of prayer

The opening is optional and at the discretion of the pastors of the diocese.

Public Masses and parish gatherings have been suspended in the diocese since March 16th due to the coronavirus outbreak.