METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 4TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS A COMBINED 40 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS.

HEALTH OFFICIALS ADJUSTED THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES AFTER A DELAY IN GETTING TEST RESULTS BACK FROM A DALLAS, TEXAS LAB.

NO NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTED, LEAVING THE

COUNTY’S TOTAL AT 37 AND 1955 PEOPLE ARE NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

SEVEN NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY, BRINGING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL CASES TO 1696 WITH 908 LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THERE WAS ALSO ONE MORE DEATH, BRINGING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 27.

THERE IS ONE NEW CASE REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY TO BRING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 93 WITH 73 CASES NOW RECOVERED.

THERE ARE NOW 74 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS.