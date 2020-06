ONE PERSON MISSING FROM THE SCENE OF THE FIRES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY MORNING WAS FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY MERITHEW SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION FROM THE DEPARTMENT ON SATURDAY, CITING HEALTH REASONS.

MERITHEW WAS HIRED AS FIRE CHIEF IN OCTOBER OF 2016.

THE CITY DEDICATED A NEW $2.6 MILLION FIRE STATION ON 9/11 OF 2017.

HE HAD SERVED AS A FIREFIGHTER FOR 42 YEARS IN VARIOUS PARTS OF THE COUNTRY.