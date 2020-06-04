LOCAL UNIONS ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR THE SOUP KITCHEN

Union members throughout Woodbury County are partnering with the Siouxland Soup Kitchen this weekend in a donation drive to help those that are less fortunate.

The donations include clothing items for men, women or children along with travel size personal care items such as deodorant, razors, shampoo, shaving cream and soap.

Styrofoam plates, cups, napkins, paper towels will also be accepted, along with white towels and washcloths, laundry soap and bleach, tin foil and saran wrap, trash can liners, and pillows, sheets, blankets and sleeping bags.

You may also donate gasoline cards and bus passes as well as coffee and related products.

Donations will be accepted at the Communication Workers of America Local 7103 parking lot, located at 1325 Lewis Blvd on Friday afternoon from 3 to 6 PM. And Saturday Morning from 9AM to 12 Noon.