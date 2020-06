LOCAL FAITH COMMUNITY, MINORITIES & LAW ENFORCEMENT UNITE IN PRAYER

AROUND 300 SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS OF ALL FAITHS AND RACES GATHERED FOR A COMMUNITY PRAYER SERVICE THURSDAY NOON AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE EVENT WAS CO-SPONSORED BY UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY, THE LOCAL NAACP CHAPTER AND THE COUNTY SHERIFF AND SIOUX CITY POLICE.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW WELCOMED EVERYONE SAYING WE ARE ALL HURTING BUT LOCAL UNITY EFFORTS HAVE HELPED OUR COMMUNITY:

PASTOR JEREMY ROBERTSON OF MOUNT ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH KEYNOTED THE GATHERING:

PASTOR ROBERTSON SAYS WHILE HE KNOWS PEOPLE ARE HURTING FROM THE INJUSTICE IN MINNESOTA OVER THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, NOT ALL POLICE ARE TO BLAME:

SHERIFF DREW SAYS HE IS GRATEFUL FOR THE COMMUNICATION AND COOPERATION BETWEEN THE GROUPS OVER THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS:

IKE RAYFORD SPOKE ON BEHALF OF THE LOCAL NAACP.

TERRY MEDINA REPRESENTED THE NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY OF SIOUXLAND WITH A SPECIAL PRAYER AND CEREMONY.

PASTOR RANDY NELSON OF PENDER, NEBRASKA GOT THOSE GATHERED TO JOIN HIM IN SINGING “LEAN ON ME ” AND AMAZING GRACE.

