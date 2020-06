HISTORICAL FIRSTS CAME OUT OF TUESDAY’S IOWA PRIMARY

THERE WERE A LOT OF FIRSTS AND HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE TO THE IOWA PRIMARY VOTING ON TUESDAY.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THE OVERALL BALLOTS CAST BROKE A LOCAL PRIMARY RECORD THAT HAS STOOD FOR 26 YEARS:

MORE WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS THAN WENT TO THE POLLS IN TUESDAY’S IOWA PRIMARY.

SEVERAL PRIMARY RACES HAD NO CHALLENGERS, BUT MANY VOTERS WROTE IN NAMES OF PEOPLE THEY THOUGHT WOULD DO A GOOD JOB.

GILL SAYS THAT INCLUDED A MEMBER OF KSCJ’S STAFF FROM OPEN LINE:

GILL SAYS MANY PEOPLE ALSO SWITCHED PARTY REGISTRATION WHEN THEY VOTED IN THE PRIMARY.

AROUND 1500 NO PARTY AND 600 DEMOCRATS VOTED REPUBLICAN IN TUESDAY’S ELECTION.

OVER 800 NO PARTY AND 200 REPUBLICANS SWITCHED TO VOTE IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY.