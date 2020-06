SOUTH DAKOTA WILL CELEBRATE OUR NATION’S INDEPENDENCE WITH A FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AT MOUNT RUSHMORE THIS JULY 3RD.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS IT’S ANOTHER SIGN OF CONDITIONS IN THE STATE RETURNING TO NORMAL:

JIM HAGEN, DIRECTOR OF TOURISM FOR SOUTH DAKOTA, SAYS THOSE ATTENDING WILL NEED A TICKET TO GET IN:

AROUND 7500 TICKETS WILL BE ISSUED FOR THE CELEBRATION WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ATTENDED BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.