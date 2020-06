FIRE DAMAGES SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT COMPLEX

A MAJOR FIRE AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S ARBORS APARTMENTS HAD UNITS FROM FOUR AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS FIGHTING THE BLAZE EARLY THURSDAY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE TOP OF THE STRUCTURE AT 1000 EAST 17TH STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 2:30AM.

RESIDENTS FROM 24 APARTMENT UNITS WERE EVACUATED FROM THE BUILDING ON FIRE.

SIOUX CITY, DAKOTA CITY AND HOMER ALL SENT HELP TO ASSIST IN FIGHTING THE FIRE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE ALSO ASSISTED ON A SECOND STRUCTURE FIRE ON B STREET AROUND 6:15AM.

THAT FIRE WAS CONFINED TO THE ATTIC OF THE HOME AND WAS QUICKLY PUT OUT.

FIRE UNITS REMAINED AT THE ARBORS APARTMENTS WELL AFTER SUNRISE AND THE INVESTIGATION OF THAT FIRE IS ONGOING.

Updated 10:55am 6/4/20

Photos courtesy KMEG