BODY RECOVERED FROM PERRY CREEK NEAR LARSEN PARK ROAD

SIOUX CITY EMERGENCY PERSONNEL HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MAN FROM PERRY CREEK WHERE IT EMPTIES INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER.

A PASSERBY SPOTTED THE BODY FROM LARSEN PARK ROAD AROUND 2:15PM THURSDAY.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM IS AN ADULT BLACK MALE.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE