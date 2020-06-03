ROUNDS WINS SOUTH DAKOTA GOP U.S. SENATE PRIMARY

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds won the Republican primary for South Dakota’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Rounds defeated Scyller Borglum in the GOP primary.

South Dakota’s former Governor will face off against Democrat Dan Ahlers to defend his seat in the November general election.

South Dakota House Majority Leader Lee Qualm is out of the race to win a state Senate seat.

Qualm was defeated by nurse practitioner Erin Tobin in the Republican primary in District 21.

Tobin will face off against Democratic candidate Dan Kerner Andersson in November’s general election.

There is no incumbent running for the District 21 seat.