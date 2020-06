PURSUIT SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER 95 MPH METRO CHASE

A TRANSIENT FROM FORT DODGE IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER A TRAFFIC PURSUIT THROUGH THE METRO AREA EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY SPOTTED A VEHICLE OPERATED BY 33-YEAR-OLD GABRIEL FREMONT DRIVING WITH NO HEADLIGHTS SHORTLY BEFORE 1AM IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF 1ST STREET.

THE VEHICLE THEN RAN A STOP SIGN WITH THE DRIVER REFUSING TO PULL OVER.

DEPUTIES BEGAN A PURSUIT IN WHICH THEY SAY THE SPEED REACHED 95 MPH IN A 55 MPH CONSTRUCTION ZONE ON THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS.

THE PURSUIT CROSSED INTO NEBRASKA THEN BACK INTO IOWA AND ONTO THE VETS BRIDGE WHERE THE CAR RAMMED A PATROL VEHICLE.

FREMONT WAS EVENTUALLY SLOWED AND CAPTURED WITH THE USE OF STOP STRIPS.

INVESTIGATORS SAY FREMONT WAS PREVIOUSLY SUSPENDED FROM DRIVING IN IOWA 5 TIMES.

HE IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND NUMEROUS OTHER TRAFFIC COUNTS.