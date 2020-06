PEACEFUL PROTESTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX CITY POLICE HEADQUARTERS

A SMALL GROUP OF PROTESTORS SHOWED UP TUESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF SIOUX CITY’S POLICE HEADQUARTERS IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA TO DEMONSTRATE IN RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, WHO DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY LAST WEEK IN MINNESOTA.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS THE PROTEST WENT ON WITHOUT ANY PROBLEMS:

OC…..VERY PEACEFUL. :13

OFFICER DUTLER SAYS OUR POLICE UNDERSTAND THE CONCERNS THE PROTESTORS HAVE AND WANT TO LISTEN AND HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT THOSE CONCERNS:

OC……….WANT TO LISTEN. :21

DUTLER SAYS THERE WERE NO ARRESTS RELATED TO THE PROTEST AND NO DAMAGE REPORTED IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

Photo by Robert Gottburg