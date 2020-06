METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 3RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST 2 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE NUMBER OF TEST RESULTS RETURNED TO THE COUNTY FROM A LAB IN DALLAS, TEXAS IS DOWN BECAUSE OF PROTESTS IN THAT CITY.

ONE MORE DEATH WAS REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 TO 60.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY TOTAL TO 37 DEATHS.

SIX NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY, BRINGING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL CASES TO 1689.

THERE IS ONE NEW CASE REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY TO BRING THAT COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 92 WITH 71 CASES NOW RECOVERED.

THERE ARE NOW 74 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS.

Updated 4:58pm 6/3/20