JOHNSON EASILY WINS SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson took another step toward returning to Washington for another term by defeating Republican challenger Liz Marty May by a seventy-six to twenty four percent margin:
Johnson says it may have been the biggest margin of victory ever in a South Dakota Congressional race.
He says he will now focus on November and any possible opponent:
South Dakota Democrats do not have a candidate on the ballot to oppose Johnson.
