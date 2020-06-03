JENSEN TO TRANSITION IN TO NEW ROLE AS SD CHIEF JUSTICE

South Dakota’s new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court comes from the southeastern part of the state.

Justice Steven Jensen is originally from Wakonda and has been chosen to take over from long time Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who is retiring:

Gilbertson will serve until January.

Justice Jensen says they wanted a longer transition time:

Jensen was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2017.

He says he has watched and learned from Gilbertson in his time on the high court:

The Chief Justice heads the South Dakota court system with almost six hundred employees and a budget of nearly sixty million dollars.

Jerry Oster WNAX