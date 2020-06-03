Iowa State Announces Nonconference Schedule

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has announced its men’s basketball nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The schedule features eight nonconference home games with the Big East/Big 12 Battle and SEC/Big 12 Challenge opponents and locations yet to be announced.

The season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 10 when the Cyclones host Kennesaw State. Iowa State will welcome Oregon State to Hilton Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Cyclones will play in the Emerald Coast Classic Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 in Niceville, Florida. ISU, which won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, will play two of three possible opponents in Florida, Illinois and Oregon at the tournament. The bracket for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series will be Thursday, Dec. 10 in Iowa City.

2020-21 Non-conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 10 – Kennesaw State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 13 – Oregon State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 17 – Alabama A&M – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 22 – Louisiana Monroe – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 27 & 29 – Emerald Coast Classic – Florida/Illinois/Oregon – at Niceville, Fla.

Dec. 2 – South Dakota State – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 6 – TBA (Big 12/Big East Battle)

Dec. 10 – at Iowa

Dec. 13 – Jackson State

Dec. 20 – North Carolina A&T

Dec. 22 – Chicago State

Jan. 23 – TBA (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)