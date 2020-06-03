Iowa Baseball: Williams Earns Freshman All-America Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams has been named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, it was announced Tuesday by the publication.

Williams is the eighth player under head coach Rick Heller to earn All-America distinction and the first freshman to be honored since Ben Norman and Kyle Shimp in 2017.

The Johnston, Iowa, native started all 15 games in 2020, hitting .298 with 16 RBIs, 13 runs, and seven extra base hits (two home runs, four doubles, one triple). His 16 RBIs tied for fifth in the Big Ten and were the most by a league freshman.

Williams finished the season on an 11-game hitting streak and he hit safely in 13 games with four multi-hit contests.

Iowa finished the shortened 2020 season with a 10-5 record with three victories over ranked opponents – No. 18 Arizona, No. 20 North Carolina, and No. 14 Duke.