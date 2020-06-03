GREENFIELD WINS IOWA DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE NOMINATION

Theresa Greenfield of West Des Moines has captured the Democratic Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate and will challenge Republican Senator Joni Ernst’s bid for a second term.

OC…….strong grassroots team.” :09

Greenfield addressed supporters with a Facebook live speech, promising to be a “new voice” as the country grapples with consequential challenges.

OC………for generations.” :10

Greenfield’s closest challenger was Michael Franken of Sioux City, a retired Navy Admiral who’s a native of Sioux County.

He issued a statement congratulating Greenfield on her victory, pledging his support and hinting he might run for office again.

OC………next chapter brings.” :11

Franken says running for office convinced him the time has come for public financing of campaigns.

OC…….term limits.” :06

Kimberly Graham, an attorney from Indianola, placed third in her first run for elected office.

Eddie Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, finished in fourth place.