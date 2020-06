SIOUX CITY PROTESTS MUCH MORE PEACEFUL MONDAY NIGHT

SIOUX CITY PROTEST NUMBERS WERE CUT IN HALF LAST NIGHT AS ROUGHLY 150 PEOPLE GATHERED IN FRONT OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE NO ARRESTS RELATED TO THE ACTUAL PROTEST AND NO OFFICERS WERE INJURED.

THE MOSTLY-PEACEFUL PROTEST TOOK PLACE AFTER ROCKS WERE THROWN AND OFFICERS WERE INJURED IN A SUNDAY NIGHT PROTEST INVOLVING 300 TO 400 PEOPLE.

THE DEMONSTRATION IS IN RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, WHO DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY IN MINNESOTA.