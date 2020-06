SIOUX CITY PROTESTS MORE PEACEFUL MONDAY NIGHT (Update)

MONDAY NIGHT WAS QUIETER IN FRONT OF SIOUX CITY’S POLICE HEADQUARTERS AS FEWER PROTESTERS SHOWED UP TO DEMONSTRATE IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

POLICE SAY AROUND 150 PEOPLE GATHERED IN FRONT THEIR HEADQUARTERS, LESS THAN HALF OF WHO SHOWED UP THE PREVIOUS NIGHT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE NO ARRESTS RELATED TO THE PROTEST AND NO OFFICERS WERE INJURED.

WINDOWS WERE BROKEN IN AT LEAST TWO NEARBY BUSINESSES IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

OTHER BUSINESSES BOARDED UP THEIR WINDOWS OR BLOCKED THEIR ENTRANCES MONDAY OUT OF CONCERN OF VANDALISM.

THE DEMONSTRATION IS IN RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, WHO DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY LAST WEEK IN MINNESOTA.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 9:25am 6/2/20

Photo by Robert Gottburg