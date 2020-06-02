SIOUX CITY COUPLE SENTENCED TO PRISON ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHARGES

A man who with his wife induced a father and his minor daughter to illegally enter the United States has been sentenced to federal prison on human trafficking charges.

37-year-old Cristobal Francisco Nicolas was sentenced May 29th to 18 months in federal prison for encouraging and inducing an alien to enter or reside in the United States in violation of law and for unlawful possession of identification documents.

Prosecutors say Nicolas and his wife, 40-year-old Amy Francisco of Sioux City, illegally encouraged aliens from Guatemala to enter the country.

That included a father and his minor daughter who the Franciscos admitted they intended to have the minor daughter serve as a surrogate mother for their baby.

The father and daughter stayed at the Franciscos’ home from May 31st through June 4th of 2019, when the daughter ran away from the home.

Sioux City Police officers later found her.

Amy Francisco was sentenced in the case on March 20th of this year to 12 months’ and 1 day in federal prison.