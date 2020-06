SHEEHAN WINS GOP WOODBURY SHERIFF’S PRIMARY

FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER CHAD SHEEHAN HAS WON THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

SHEEHAN DEFEATED MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH 60 PER CENT OF THE VOTE, 6298-4097 UNOFFICIALLY IN TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

SHEEHAN SAYS HE IS VERY HUMBLED BY HIS VICTORY AND CREDITS ENDORSEMENTS FROM CURRENT SHERIFF DAVE DREW AND FORMER POLICE CHIEFS JOE FRISBIE AND DOUG YOUNG WHO HE SERVED UNDER FOR HELPING HIM WIN:

OC………..SAY THE LEAST. :23

IT’S THE FIRST TIME EITHER CANDIDATE HAS RUN FOR ELECTED OFFICE IN A YEAR WHERE DOOR KNOCKING AND FACE TO FACE DEBATES WERE ELIMINATED BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

OC………….WAS EFFECTIVE. :19

TODD WIECK IS A 30 YEAR VETERAN OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND SAYS HE RAN THE BEST CAMPAIGN THAT HE COULD:

OC……….CONTINUE ON. :22

NO DEMOCRAT HAS ANNOUNCE FOR THE SHERIFF’S RACE IN NOVEMBER SO SHEEHAN IS UNOPPOSED AT THIS TIME TO SUCCEED RETIRING SHERIFF DAVE DREW.

MORE WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS THAN WENT TO THE POLLS IN TUESDAY’S IOWA PRIMARY.

FOR INSTANCE IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, THERE WERE 6797 ABSENTEE VOTES CAST IN THE SHERIFF’S RACE AND 3598 BALLOTS CAST AT FIVE VOTING PRECINCTS TUESDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 10,395 VOTES.

ON THE DEMOCRATIC SIDE, 5144 ABSENTEE VOTES WERE CAST IN THE U.S. SENATE RACE AND 3444 PRECINCT VOTES FOR A TOTAL OF 8588.

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESULTED IN MORE VOTERS CASTING EARLY BALLOTS AND AVOIDING ELECTION DAY THAN ANY OTHER TIME PREVIOUSLY.