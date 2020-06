METRO AREA COVID-19 CASES FOR JUNE 2ND

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 25 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 193 MORE TESTS.

TWO MORE DEATHS HAVE ALSO BEEN REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81 AND A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 TO 80.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY TOTAL TO 36 DEATHS.

1731 PEOPLE ARE NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED OUT OF 2781 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES.

TWO NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY ALONG WITH THE 26TH DEATH FROM COVID-19 IN THAT COUNTY.

THERE WERE NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY BUT THREE MORE PEOPLE WERE LISTED AS RECOVERED, BRINGING THAT TOTAL TO 66 OF 91 POSITIVE CASES NOW RECOVERED.

THERE ARE NOW 82 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS.