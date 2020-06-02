LOCAL HY-VEES TO GIVE AWAY FREE PEACHES ON WEDNESDAY

Sioux City and South Sioux City Hy-Vee stores will give away more than 40,400 free mini peaches to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event on Wednesday.

The giveaway starts at 1 p.m. and continues while supplies last.

Hy-Vee and its fruit supplier, SunWest Fruit Company, are donating the fresh produce to customers as the coronavirus continues to impact families across Iowa and Nebraska.

Three Sioux City stores – Hy-Vee on Hamilton, the Southern Hills Mall and Gordon Plaza, as well as South Sioux City’s Hy-Vee – will give away nearly 20 mini peaches to the first 530 customers at each location.

In total, approximately 7,600 pounds of fresh produce will be donated on a first-come, first-served drive through basis.

No walk-ups will be allowed.