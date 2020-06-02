IOWA LEGISLATURE RECONVENES ON WEDNESDAY

The Iowa Legislature will reconvene on Wednesday at 9 am.

Lawmakers suspended their session back on March 16th as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of legislators, staff, and the public.

Governor Kim Reynolds was to meet with legislative leaders Tuesday afternoon:

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state budget is one of those issues:

The governor says the state’s cash reserves are in good shape despite the pandemic:

Staff members and the public will undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.