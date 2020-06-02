GRASSLEY SAYS AFTERMATH OF FLOYD’S DEATH SHOW PROBLEMS STILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

GRASSLEY SAYS AFTERMATH OF FLOYD’S DEATH SHOW PROBLEMS STILL NEED TO BE...

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says action needs to be taken at the federal level to address issues being voiced by multitudes of protesters about police brutality and racism.

Last week’s death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked demonstrations in cities across Iowa and nationwide.

Grassley calls Floyd’s death a “horrific murder.”

Grassley says this most recent tragedy is shining a spotlight on problems that must be addressed.

Grassley says other problems need to be addressed by individual city councils, not by members of congress, as he notes the federal government can’t take over local policing.

The officer who was directly involved in Floyd’s death is charged with third-degree murder and other charges. The other three officers were fired.