TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN IOWA & SOUTH DAKOTA

June 2nd is election day as the Iowa Primary takes place.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says five polling places will be open for those who wish to cast ballots today.

Precincts 1-11 are assigned to the Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd and precincts 12-21 are assigned to the Long Lines Family Rec Center, which is the old City Auditorium located at 401 Gordon Drive.

Precincts 22-32 are assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff.

Precincts 33-37 are assigned to the Moville Community Center at 815 E. Main Street in Moville and precincts 38-44 are assigned to the Oto City Hall/Community Room located at 27 Washington St. in Oto.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and social distancing will be practiced.

Over 16,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday.

It’s also primary day in South Dakota with polls in that state open from 7am until 7pm local time.