Sioux City officials have decided to extend the waiver of all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines through June 30th.

Previously the waiver was until May 31st.

Residents are still encouraged to pay their utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the Library parking lot.

Drop boxes are also available at all Sioux City Hy-Vee stores and the northside Fareway.