REYNOLDS SAYS PROTEST VIOLENCE UNDERMINES MESSAGE OF CHANGE

Governor Kim Reynolds says the violence that happened in Des Moines, Sioux City and other cities around Iowa over the weekend undermines the message of change and hope that so many seek.

Reynolds spoke Monday afternoon at a Des Moines news conference:

The protests are over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who died while he was being detained by police officers.

Reynolds says she is grateful for the restraint and commitment to cooperation consistently shown by Iowa’s law enforcement officers.

She says violence will not be allowed or accepted by anyone in the state:

Reynolds says it’s time to end the violence and get people taliking on how to address people’s needs and concerns:

The governor did say she has the National Guard on standby if the threat of violence continues:

There was damage to businesses, cars and property in several cities around the state.