ONE PERSON WAS INJURED DURING A STABBING SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET.

POLICE FOUND AN ADULT MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN STABBED TWICE BY AN UNKNOWN SUSPECT AFTER A BRIEF ALTERCATION.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

