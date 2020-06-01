Pandemic Can’t Stop X’s from Adding Arms

Sioux City, IA (June 1, 2020) – The Sioux City Explorers have announced today the signing of RHP Kent Hasler to a 2020 American Association Contract. The 2020 season will be Hasler’s third in professional baseball and first with the Explorers.

Hasler has spent the first two seasons of his professional career in the Frontier League with the Lake Erie Crushers. Last season, Hasler appeared in a team second most, 38 games, holding down an ERA of 2.01 over 67 innings of work as he was asked to pitch multiple innings in 22 games. He showcased an electric arm pacing his own bullpen in strikeouts with 89 for a K/9 of 12.0 and helping lead the Crushers to the postseason.

In Hasler’s first professional season with Lake Erie, he compiled a 3.08 ERA over 32 games and 38 innings. He struck out 44 batters for a K/9 clip of 10.4.

Over his two seasons in the Frontier League, Hasler has appeared in 70 total games and 105 innings, compiling an ERA of 2.40 and ten saves. In that time he has struck out 133 batters for a K/9 of 11.4.

His accomplishments with the Crushers made Hasler a target for the Arizona Diamondbacks who signed the six foot, 190 pound right hander this past March after he had been working as a graduate manager for his alma mater, Louisiana Tech.

Hasler transferred to Louisiana Tech after a successful NJCAA All-American career at Mesa CC. Where in only his sophomore season he posted a 9-1 record and a 1.93 ERA over 102.1 innings of work. Over his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Hasler appeared in 36 games, seven starts and held together a 3.63 ERA. With an 8-5 record and 11 saves to his name he also racked up 82 strikeouts to just 57 walks.

Pitching primarily as the closer during his senior season in Rustin, he led Louisiana Tech with seven saves, third most in Conference USA. Allowing only three of his thirteen inherited runners to score and was named to the 2018 Conference USA All Academic team.

Hasler has always put his education first earning a membership in the National Honor Society and graduating from Hamilton High School as a Distinguished Scholar. At Hamilton High School, he twice broke the school ERA record, first setting it his junior year with a sparkling 1.94 mark before besting his own mark with a 1.48 ERA his senior season.

With the addition of RHP Kent Hasler the Sioux City Explorers have now signed 24 players (17 Pitchers, 7 position players) to a 2020 contract.

