MONDAY IS ABSENTEE POSTMARK DEADLINE FOR IOWA PRIMARY

Today (Monday) is the final day for Iowans to get their absentee ballot mailed for the June 2nd Primary Election.

Five precincts will be open in Woodbury County Tuesday for voting in person.

Monday is the postmark deadline for the absentee ballots.

Due to the pandemic, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent an absentee ballot request form to every voter — and early voting in the Democratic and Republican Party primaries will set a record.

OC….voting done :18

More than 486-thousand absentee ballots were requested for Tuesday’s primary.

Over 16,000 had been received in Woodbury County by noon on Monday.