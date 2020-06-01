LE MARS SOLDIERS DEPLOY FOR DUTY OVERSEAS

80 soldiers from Troop C of the 113th Calvary Army National Guard left Le Mars Monday morning for a nearly year long deployment to Africa.

The send-off ceremony was held at the National Guard armory building, but was closed to the public, including families, because of the COVID-19 virus.

Keynoting the sendoff was Brigadier General Steve Kremer, the assistant adjutant general for readiness for the Iowa National Guard;

Le Mars mayor Dick Kirchoff reminded the local guard unit that all of Le Mars stands behind the unit and the mission:

The soldiers then boarded awaiting buses and were led through Le Mars for a send-off parade by the Northwest Iowa Legion Riders motorcycle club, and local law enforcement officials.

Hundreds of people were waving American flags and holding signs and posters.

The group of soldiers will initially attend training in Minnesota and in Texas, and then be deployed for nearly a year to Africa.