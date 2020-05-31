WOODBURY COUNTY SEES DECREASING COVID-19 NUMBERS

Woodbury County has been seeing decreasing numbers of new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health, says last week, we had 261 new COVID-19 cases confirmed:

Brock says the percentage positive test rate for Woodbury County is also decreasing:

Brock also says despite Test Iowa leaving here, there are plenty of tests available locally for those who may need it.

He says Test Iowa only provided a small percentage of overall tests to Woodbury County residents when they were here:

Woodbury County now ranks #1 among the top 20 largest counties in Iowa for the percentage of our population that have been tested.

One out of every 10 residents in Woodbury County has been tested compared to one out of every 22 residents in Iowa as a whole.