METRO CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS FOR MAY 31ST

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTED 19 NEW CASES SUNDAY OUT OF 131 MORE TESTS.

THAT FOLLOWED 41 NEW CASES SATURDAY OUT OF 265 TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED REPORTED NINE CASES SATURDAY AND SIX NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS SUNDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1669.

ONE DEATH WAS REPORTED THERE SATURDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 25.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED JUST ONE NEW CASE OVER THE WEEKEND FOR A TOTAL OF 89 CASES WITH 61 OF THOSE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

THERE WERE 81 COVID-19 RELATED PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS AS OF SATURDAY NIGHT.