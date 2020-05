FIRE UNITS RESPOND TO FEED ENERGY COMPLEX FIRE

FOR THE THIRD TIME THIS MONTH, SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO A FIRE AT THE FEED ENERGY COMPLEX LOCATED AT 800 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE IN THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA OF TOWN FRIDAY EVENING.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS SMOKE WAS STREAMING FROM THE PREVIOUSLY BURNED SECTION OF THE VEGETABLE OIL PROCESSING PLANT WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AROUND 7PM:

COLLINS SAYS THE DAMAGE WAS CONFINED TO THAT PREVIOUSLY BURNED PART OF THE STRUCTURE FROM THE FIRST FIRES AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.

A LOT OF FOAM WAS USED AGAIN TO PUT OUT THE FIRE FROM THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S FIRE UNIT:

COLLINS SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE ORIGINAL FIRE BACK ON MAY 2ND HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED YET:

HE SAYS THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO ANYONE IN THIS FIRE OR THE PREVIOUS ONES.

THE SIOUX CITY PLANT PROCESSES VEGETABLE OIL FOR USE IN POULTRY AND SWINE FEEDS.

Photos by Robert Gottburg