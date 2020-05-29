WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR NOW

WinnaVegas Casino Resort will remain closed due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Although the Casino is located in Sloan, Iowa, many of the casino employees live in Winnebago, Nebraska.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska oversees and has full authority over WinnaVegas Casino Resort operations.

The Tribal Council met Friday morning and agreed to keep the entire resort closed until further notice.

The Tribal Council is scheduled to reconvene on June 12th and will re-evaluate reopening the Casino Resort at that time.