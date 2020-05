SIOUX CITY PROTEST MARCHERS SAY BLACK LIVES MATTER IN WAKE OF MINNEAPOLIS DEATH

SIOUX CITY PROTEST MARCHERS SAY BLACK LIVES MATTER IN WAKE OF MINNEAPOLIS...

CHANTING BLACK LIVES MATTER AND GEORGE FLOYD, A CROWD OF AROUND 80 TO A HUNDRED PROTESTORS MARCHED FROM HISTORIC 4TH STREET TO SIOUX CITY POLICE HEADQUARTERS FRIDAY AFTERNOON;

OC……….NATS :06

THEY WERE MARCHING TO PROTEST THE DEATH OF FLOYD, WHO DIED WHILE PINNED DOWN BY A MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER WHO HAD A KNEE ON FLOYD’S NECK A FEW DAYS AGO.

MICHAEL O’CONNOR, A LOCAL NATIVE AMERICAN ACTIVIST, WAS ONE OF THE MARCHERS:

OC…..IN OUR COMMUNITY. :15

WHILE VIOLENCE AND LOOTING HAVE ERUPTED IN MINNEAPOLIS FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, SIOUX CITY’S MARCHERS WERE VOCAL BUT PEACEFUL:

OC……….NEED TO BE ANSWERED. :18

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS A FEW CITY OFFICERS RODE BIKES ALONG THE PROTEST ROUTE, MAINLY TO CONTROL TRAFFIC:

OC……..WANTED TO SAY. :12

ONCE THE PROTESTORS REACHED POLICE HEADQUARTERS, MCCLURE SAYS OFFICERS KEPT A LOW PROFILE;

OC……….OVER 20 YEARS NOW. ;20

THE PROTEST LASTED AROUND AN HOUR AND PEACEFULLY DISPERSED.

O’CONNOR SAYS HE AND OTHERS WERE GOING TO DRIVE TO MINNEAPOLIS FRIDAY NIGHT TO TAKE PART IN PROTESTS THERE.