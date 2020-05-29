SIOUX CITY POOLS TO OPEN FOR SWIM LESSONS MONDAY

Sioux City Parks and Recreation will begin limited operations at the three City pools, Leif Erikson, Lewis, and Riverside; on June 22nd.

Pools will be operated specifically for teaching swim lessons, fitness classes, and lap swim within health guidelines.

Swim lessons for Tiny Tots, Infants and Learn to Swim levels 1-3 will require a parent, guardian, family member, or babysitter 14 years of age or older to be in the water with the student.

Lifeguards will provide full instruction from the deck or in the water but will not have any physical contact with the student.

Locker rooms will be available for no more than 5 people at a time so pool guests are encouraged to arrive with their swimsuits on.

Restrooms will be available in the locker rooms, following the 5 person guidelines.

Wearing a mask or face covering outside of the pool is encouraged, but not allowed while in the water due to the risk of suffocation.

Pool deck chairs and drinking fountains will not be in use so personal water bottles and lawn chairs from home are encouraged.