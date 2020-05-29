METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 29TH (Update)

The number of new coronavirus cases in Woodbury County continues to trend down.

Siouxland District Health reports 15 new cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning.

They reported one more death, the 34th in the county, an older adult male between the ages of 61 and 80.

1500 residents are now listed as recovered of 2686 total positive cases.

Dakota County reported three new Covid-19 cases, for a total of 1654.

One more death was reported, for a total of 24.

There were no new cases reported in Union County.

Sioux City hospitals report a combined 82 patients are being treated for Covid-19 related illness.

That is six fewer than Thursday.

Updated 4:23pm 5/29/20